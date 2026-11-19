The transgender crazies can hardly wait to plant the flag for Woke 3.0

“An incoming Georgia state representative proudly claimed that being the first “openly nonbinary or trans person elected to a state legislature in the Deep South” is proof that “Woke 3.0 has now commenced.”

Nonbinary lawmaker-elect Bentley Hudgins, 33, also boasted about being “the first Japanese-American elected in Georgia” by winning a seat in the state House during last week’s so-called “blue tsunami.”

Hudgins’s brag led to online snark, with End Wokeness writing on X: “Good news, Georgia! You now have your 1st non-binary trans, Japanese elected official!” “

The break from wokeness was exhilarating.

The patronizing ads on TV embracing the transgender crazies have disappeared - but get ready for a comeback.

How did this happen?

Election Malfeasance? Definitely

But also a large stay at home demographic.

35% stayed home?

That would have maintained the firewall.

If you don’t vote, you don’t get to complain.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

Share