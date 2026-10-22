ColonelRETJohn

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ColonelRETJohn Mills's avatar
ColonelRETJohn Mills
5d

So true Betty - thank you!

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Betty Zeitz's avatar
Betty Zeitz
5d

We need to put our elections on a war footing, as if our lives depend on the results. We currently have the votes to keep the mob at bay, but they must turn out and elect people who will deport illegals and turn back even citizens who hate America and take action against our country. The time for complacency is long gone. A Democrat (Socialist) in the Presidency will open the borders again, stir up the rioters, rev up the woke, and bring on the revolution. We ain't seen nothing yet. Blessings.

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