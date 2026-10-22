France is experiencing what happens when Government allows the Woke Mob to take over.

The chaos is spreading throughout France and spreading as Governments seem to have surrendered to the angry street mob.

Who makes up this uprising that is now threatening to topple the French government?

The same cast of characters that almost took down America.

Woke NGOs, Soros funding, Antifa, White over credentialed elite, open border immigrants. It is the same network we had to deal with in 2020 - 2024.

The rioting is spreading over the borders into Italy and Spain.

The European Governments have created this mess with years of Globalist socialist largesse where everyone was being paid to do nothing, and people spent their time doing what they normally do in these situations - demand more.

We were able to beat down this surly mass that wanted to push America off the precipice. But the mob is only an election away.

Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger pretended to be a centrist, but once elected in 2025, showed what a looney tune she really is.

Get ready - the Woke Mob is only an election away in America and can hardly wait to return.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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