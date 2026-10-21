We knew something was going on.

And once again we were right.

Banks were targeting MAGA, Conservatives, 2A Supporters and Christians.

After initially establishing a business checking account, when ColonelRETJohn went in to Wells Fargo to establish two more, suddenly the sneering branch representative launched into a number of over the top questions that made it clear we were not welcome.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency made it clear that yes, there was a conspiracy:

“The regulator last December called out JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citi, Wells Fargo, U.S. Bank, PNC, Capital One, TD and BMO in a preliminary report on debanking.

Wednesday’s 47-page follow-up “provides irrefutable evidence that the nation’s largest banks have denied, debanked and discriminated against customers and lawful businesses,” Comptroller of the Currency Jonathan Gould said in a statement. “Americans should have access to financial services regardless of their beliefs, affiliations or political views. Fair access to financial services is not a mantra – it is a mandate.” “

Stay at home in November and the Deep State will return.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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