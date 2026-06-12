One of the early bizarre issues of the Russian invasion of Ukraine was the reference to U.S. Bio-Labs in Ukraine.

DNI Director Gabbard has de-classified files to show that yes, the U.S. had Bio-Labs in Ukraine.

In early 2022, after the Russian invasion began, I thought people citing Bio-Labs were unhinged conspiracy extremists until I looked at the U.S. Embassy Kyiv website.

Right on the front page was the reference to U.S. funded Bio-Labs in Ukraine. The website citation was there for about a year, until early 2023 when it was erased.

Why in the world would the U.S. have Bio-Labs in Ukraine (they were actually around the world under the U.S. Program)?

The simples story is that the 1992 Nunn-Lugar Act was enacted to focus on securing Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) in the former Soviet Union and the scientists and industrial base to support the Soviet WMD program.

Not a bad idea in the wake of the Soviet collapse where WMD sites were abandoned.

An unsecure nuclear warhead is a bad idea.

Fast forward, in the early 2000s, Nunn-Lugar was updated and in the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2003.

This and subsequent updates appear to be where the original good idea took a dark turn. Tracking the different appropriations, authorizations, and reports to identify the new, larger, and more sinister tone of the effort became the equivalent of the research for a PhD thesis - it appears this was on purpose.

Was the Bio-Lab program related to Fauci and the Wuhan Lab? It is all looking connected.

This DNI release is not taking sides on fault in the Ukraine War.

Russia still mounted a bloody, illegal invasion, at the same time money laundering was happening in Ukraine and there were these unexplained Bio-Labs, funded by the U.S., inside of Ukraine (and around the world).

Plenty of blame on all sides including this murky U.S. Program.

With DNI Gabbard’s release - an important milestone has been had to establish truth and accountability for these Bio-Labs.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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