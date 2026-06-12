ColonelRETJohn

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ColonelRETJohn Mills's avatar
ColonelRETJohn Mills
1h

We need even more light on this subject

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Ross Allen's avatar
Ross Allen
2h

I've been waiting for this ever since Marco Rubio had Victoria Nuland on the hot seat. No doubt there is much more to follow as the rats scurry.

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