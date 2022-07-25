About ColonelRETJohn

The writing, editing, and posting of ColonelRETJohn Substack is transitioning to a trusted and experienced veteran of military and national security service, his son, Lt Mike Mills. John is on a leave of absence in a new and important role.

Continue to enjoy ColonelRETJohn Substack which is in great hands, as it presents unique perspectives on breaking, new, and existing matters that affect the United States.

Retired Col. John Mills is the author of “The Nation Will Follow” and “War Against the Deep State”.

Signed copies of the Books are on at MyStore.

John is a national security professional with service in five eras: cold war, peace dividend, war on terror, world in chaos, and now, great power competition.

He is the former director of cybersecurity policy, strategy, and international affairs at the Department of Defense.

ColonelRETJohn2 on “X”, ColonelRETJohn on Substack, GETTR and TRUTH.

John is a regular contributor, guest, and/or Op-Ed Writer on War Room, Newsmax, The Gateway Pundit, Real America’s Voice, The Epoch Times, Epoch/NTD Television, and Newsmax Platinum.

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Subscribe to get full access to the writings and issuances of Colonel Retired John R. Mills. John is an accomplished national security professional retired from the U.S. Government and the U.S. Army Reserve. He has served in five eras: Cold War, Peace Dividend, War on Terror, Great Power Competition, and now the battle to save the American Constitutional Republic. Archived postings are here. Never miss an update.

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