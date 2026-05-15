ColonelRETJohn

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B-1 Bomber put back into service out of the Boneyard
Re-generating an aircraft out of storage at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Arizona, back into operational service, is always a good news story
  ColonelRETJohn Mills
Another mammoth Green Energy Disaster in California
The Ivanpah Solar Power Plant in the Mojave Desert shows that Green Energy is a scam, yet the taxpayers are potentially on the hook for around $800…
  ColonelRETJohn Mills
The most epic meltdown by Jessica Tarlov on “The Five at Five”
Jessica Tarlov plays the token Liberal on the show and excels at being annoying, smarmy, and in this episode has a full blown meltdown at the end of the…
  ColonelRETJohn Mills
Unattributed Deep State Quote of the Day (UDSQOTD)
A historic compilation of real comments from noteworthy personalities inside the Swamp. Some of the figures were White Hats, some were part of the…
  ColonelRETJohn Mills
Seattle Mayor leads city into dystopia
Momdani of the North West, Katie Wilson has left a trail of death, destruction, and disorder in her path.
  ColonelRETJohn Mills
Convicted U.S. AI Scientist defects to help China beat the West
Disgraced Harvard Scientist surfaces inside China - this one may meet the legal bar of Treason
  ColonelRETJohn Mills
University of Washington Varsity Women’s Soccer Team crushed by 14 year old boys
This is why males should not be allowed to play in female sports
  ColonelRETJohn Mills
Trump candidates crush Indiana RINOs
Mitt Romneys of the Midwest get routed in Indiana Primary
  ColonelRETJohn Mills
Unattributed Deep State Quote of the Day (UDSQOTD)
A historic compilation of real comments from noteworthy personalities inside the Swamp. Some of the figures were White Hats, some were part of the…
  ColonelRETJohn Mills
The future is here - urban electric helicopters
The promise of “a helicopter in every garage” has not been kept so far - but with the Joby air shuttle from JFK airport we might be seeing it soon.
  ColonelRETJohn Mills
Coast Guard joins Special Operations Command
Want to learn Special Operations tradecraft on the water and have the authority to arrest people? The U.S. Coast Guard is the place for you, your kids…
  ColonelRETJohn Mills
Virginia State Senator Louise Lucas has offices and cannabis shops raided by FBI
The intersection of election fraud, money laundering, and cannabis explodes in Virginia
  ColonelRETJohn Mills
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