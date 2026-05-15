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B-1 Bomber put back into service out of the Boneyard
Re-generating an aircraft out of storage at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Arizona, back into operational service, is always a good news story
4 hrs ago
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ColonelRETJohn Mills
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Another mammoth Green Energy Disaster in California
The Ivanpah Solar Power Plant in the Mojave Desert shows that Green Energy is a scam, yet the taxpayers are potentially on the hook for around $800…
May 14
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ColonelRETJohn Mills
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The most epic meltdown by Jessica Tarlov on “The Five at Five”
Jessica Tarlov plays the token Liberal on the show and excels at being annoying, smarmy, and in this episode has a full blown meltdown at the end of the…
May 13
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ColonelRETJohn Mills
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Unattributed Deep State Quote of the Day (UDSQOTD)
A historic compilation of real comments from noteworthy personalities inside the Swamp. Some of the figures were White Hats, some were part of the…
May 13
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ColonelRETJohn Mills
4
Seattle Mayor leads city into dystopia
Momdani of the North West, Katie Wilson has left a trail of death, destruction, and disorder in her path.
May 12
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ColonelRETJohn Mills
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Convicted U.S. AI Scientist defects to help China beat the West
Disgraced Harvard Scientist surfaces inside China - this one may meet the legal bar of Treason
May 11
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ColonelRETJohn Mills
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University of Washington Varsity Women’s Soccer Team crushed by 14 year old boys
This is why males should not be allowed to play in female sports
May 10
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ColonelRETJohn Mills
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Trump candidates crush Indiana RINOs
Mitt Romneys of the Midwest get routed in Indiana Primary
May 9
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ColonelRETJohn Mills
25
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Unattributed Deep State Quote of the Day (UDSQOTD)
A historic compilation of real comments from noteworthy personalities inside the Swamp. Some of the figures were White Hats, some were part of the…
May 9
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ColonelRETJohn Mills
4
1
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The future is here - urban electric helicopters
The promise of “a helicopter in every garage” has not been kept so far - but with the Joby air shuttle from JFK airport we might be seeing it soon.
May 8
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ColonelRETJohn Mills
10
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Coast Guard joins Special Operations Command
Want to learn Special Operations tradecraft on the water and have the authority to arrest people? The U.S. Coast Guard is the place for you, your kids…
May 7
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ColonelRETJohn Mills
15
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Virginia State Senator Louise Lucas has offices and cannabis shops raided by FBI
The intersection of election fraud, money laundering, and cannabis explodes in Virginia
May 6
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ColonelRETJohn Mills
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